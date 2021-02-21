Windsor-Essex reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,771 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 343 deaths, according to WECHU.

Right now, there are 306 known active cases in the region.

Among today's cases, one is outbreak-related, four are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are community acquired and 11 are still being investigated.

There are 41 people in hospital in the region, with six in the ICU.

According to WECHU, 23,694 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

There are 10 ongoing outbreaks.

They include two at Windsor Regional Hospital and two at shelters serving the homeless population, the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Outbreaks are active at two workplaces — one in Windsor's manufacturing sector and one in Leamington's agriculture sector.

There are four active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 17 staff cases.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 25 resident cases and 15 staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 43 resident cases and 10 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 177 resident cases and 143 staff cases.

Public exposure notice

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued one COVID-19 exposure notification on Sunday. The exposures are considered low risk, according to WECHU, but people who visited the following locations at the the times below are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date:

CIBC at 5870 Maldon Rd. in LaSalle on: