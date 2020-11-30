3 cohorts at 2 Windsor-Essex elementary schools dismissed over COVID-19 cases

Three student cohorts at two schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have been dismissed due to COVID-19 cases.

The board said in a statement Sunday that two cohorts — or 41 students — at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School, along with one 26-student cohort at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard, are impacted.

There are two cases at Mount Carmel and one at St. Joseph. Board officials said they learned of the cases on Sunday afternoon and told parents not to send the affected students to class for Monday.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," a spokesperson for the board said in a statement.

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 within the school board, including seven at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School, which remains closed.

Meanwhile, in the Greater Essex County District School Board, there have been 75 total cases as of Monday, with 63 currently active. This includes 49 cases at F.W. Begley, which was shut down as well.

There are also three cases in the Lambton Kent district school board and four in the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.