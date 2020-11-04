Health unit warning of COVID-19 exposure at Windsor church

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking attendees of a local church to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after a potential public exposure Sunday.

According to a Tuesday notice from the health unit, the Redeemed Christian Church of God on 1636 Tecumseh Road West had an exposure on Nov. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It's the first exposure at a church service in Windsor-Essex.

The church has not yet responded to calls and messages requesting comment.

Earlier this month an outbreak at the Word of Life Church in Blenheim led at least 31 COVID-19 cases and put hundreds of people in isolation.

A Tim Hortons in Emeryville was also listed as having an exposure, which took place on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In cases of public exposure, the health unit may not contact everyone who was potentially exposed. Instead, it asks that anyone at the locations in the times specified to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and notify the health unit immediately if they develop symptoms.