Roughly 200,000 in Windsor-Essex not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, health unit says

Approximately 200,000 people in Windsor-Essex who are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster are not up to date on their vaccinations, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

In a media briefing, WECHU's outgoing chief executive officer, Nicole Dupuis, said 252,775 people in Windsor-Essex are also eligible to receive the new bivalent shot. This vaccine targets both the original virus and the Omicron variant BA.1 that emerged late last year and drove the largest wave of infection and hospitalization since the pandemic started early in 2020.

Despite not being able to give information on how many people have booked an appointment to receive the bivalent shot, Dupuis said the response is going well and more information on the uptake would be provided next week.

"We have enough vaccines to fill our appointments and our strategy as identified and laid out by the province," she said. "We'll continue to do this strategy and add more appointments every week. We believe we'll have enough appointments and availability in our community for those that are eligible and interested."

Appointments for Ontario residents 18 or older were made available for the bivalent shot on Monday, but appointments for people considered vulnerable are being prioritized until Sept. 26.

Those vulnerable populations include:

Ontarians 70 and older.

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services.

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and older.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older.

Pregnant individuals 18 and older.

Health-care workers 18 and older.

The province recommends Ontarians wait six months before receiving the bivalent vaccine.

Suspension notices being issued to high school students

In addition to providing an update on the new bivalent vaccines, WECHU issued a statement saying 1,519 secondary school students are being issued suspension notices.

"The Immunization of School Pupils Act (1990), Section 11, Subsections (1) and (2) require public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information," the statement read. "Due to out of date immunization records, 1,519 secondary school students have been suspended today."

The deadline to submit the information was Monday.

Dupuis said more than 13,000 students had not submitted their information in June, which is when notices were first issued.