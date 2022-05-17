3 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Windsor-Essex since May 12

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in its service area.

The WECHU announced the three new deaths on Tuesday.

However, the deaths all took place over the last five days, as the WECHU currently only provides COVID-19 updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The deceased include a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom lived in the community, and a man in his 80s living in a long-term care home.

As of Tuesday, there have been 623 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Overall, there are currently 147 active high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, with 26 of those in hospital. Of the hospitalized cases, three are in the ICU.

There are also 13 active community outbreaks in Windsor-Essex: nine in long-term care homes, one in a hospital unit, and three community outbreaks.

