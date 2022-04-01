1 more COVID-19 death confirmed in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed one more death associated with COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

The deceased is a man in his 80s in a long-term care home, the WECHU said.

There have been 593 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

The WECHU also confirmed 101 new high-risk cases of the virus in its service area on Friday.

There are also 14 active outbreaks:

Six in long-term care homes;

two in hospital units, and

six community outbreaks.

There are currently 383 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Forty people are in hospital, and two are in the intensive care unit.