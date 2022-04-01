1 more COVID-19 death confirmed in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed one more death associated with COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.
101 new high-risk cases of the virus announced by health unit on Friday
The deceased is a man in his 80s in a long-term care home, the WECHU said.
There have been 593 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
The WECHU also confirmed 101 new high-risk cases of the virus in its service area on Friday.
There are also 14 active outbreaks:
- Six in long-term care homes;
- two in hospital units, and
- six community outbreaks.
There are currently 383 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Forty people are in hospital, and two are in the intensive care unit.
