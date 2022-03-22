Skip to Main Content
Windsor

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in its service area.

60 new high-risk cases of the virus confirmed by health unit

CBC News
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

One of the deceased is a woman in her 40s, and the other a woman in her 70s, the WECHU said Tuesday.

There have now been 591 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

The WECHU also announced 60 new high-risk cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the number of active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex to 242. 

High risk cases are among people who are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Of those cases, 23 people are in hospital, and two are in intensive care. 

There are also six active outbreaks in Windsor Essex, the WECHU said: three in long-term care homes, one in a hospital unit, and two community outbreaks

