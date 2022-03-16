1 new COVID-19 death confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed one new death associated with COVID-19, and 98 new high-risk cases of the virus, in its service area on Wednesday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed one new death associated with COVID-19, and 98 new high-risk cases of the virus, in its service area on Wednesday.
The death is a man in his 60s in the community, the WECHU said; there have now been 588 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
The new cases bring the total of confirmed, active high-risk cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex to 311, the WECHU said.
Thirty people are in hospital, and two are in the ICU.
There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex: three in retirement homes or long-term care facilities, and two community outbreaks, the WECHU said.
