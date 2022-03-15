2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in southwestern Ontario confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in its service area.
65 new high-risk cases of the virus announced by health unit in southwestern Ontario
The two deaths — a man in his 40s in the community and a man in his 80s in a long-term care home or retirement facility — were reported Tuesday.
There have been 587 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began, the WECHU said.
It also confirmed 65 new high-risk cases of the virus Tuesday. There are now 211 active, confirmed high-risk cases in Windsor-Essex.
Twenty-seven people are in hospital, with two in the intensive-care unit, the WECHU said.
There are also five active COVID-19 outbreaks: two in long-term care homes or retirement facilities, and three community outbreaks.
