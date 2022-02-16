Windsor-Essex health unit confirms 117 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 117 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.

Forty-three people are in hospital, with eight of those in the ICU, the WECHU said.

There are a total of 523 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in the region, and there have been 573 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

There are also 29 active outbreaks in the region, the WECHU said:

11 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

two in hospital units;

13 community outbreaks, and

three workplace outbreaks.

As of Wednesday, 52.7 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 per cent of residents aged five and over have received two doses, the WECHU said.