Windsor-Essex health unit confirms 117 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 117 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.
Currently 523 active cases in region, with 43 in hospital
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 117 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.
Forty-three people are in hospital, with eight of those in the ICU, the WECHU said.
There are a total of 523 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in the region, and there have been 573 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
There are also 29 active outbreaks in the region, the WECHU said:
- 11 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;
- two in hospital units;
- 13 community outbreaks, and
- three workplace outbreaks.
As of Wednesday, 52.7 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 per cent of residents aged five and over have received two doses, the WECHU said.
