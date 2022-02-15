Windsor-Essex health unit reports 72 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 72 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus.

In its Tuesday update, the WECHU said there are currently 496 confirmed, active high-risk cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.

Forty-eight people are in hospital, with six in the ICU.

There are also 32 active community outbreaks:

11 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

Two in hospital units;

13 community outbreaks, and

six workplace outbreaks.

There have been 573 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.