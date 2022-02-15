Windsor-Essex health unit reports 72 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 72 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus, in its service area.
There are 496 active high-risk cases of the virus in the region as of Tuesday
In its Tuesday update, the WECHU said there are currently 496 confirmed, active high-risk cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.
Forty-eight people are in hospital, with six in the ICU.
There are also 32 active community outbreaks:
- 11 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;
- Two in hospital units;
- 13 community outbreaks, and
- six workplace outbreaks.
There have been 573 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.
