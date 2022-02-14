245 new high-risk COVID-19 cases confirmed in Windsor-Essex over the weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 245 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its service area, but no new deaths, on Monday.

The WECHU said 49 people are currently in hospital, with eight of those in the ICU.

As of Monday's update, there were 535 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.

There are also 43 active outbreaks:

14 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

four in hospital units;

18 community outbreaks, and

seven workplace outbreaks.

There have been a total of 572 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began, the WECHU said.

Monday's update comes just days before the province is set to begin easing pandemic restrictions.

Among the changes coming into effect Thursday are increases to social gathering limits: 50 people will be allowed for indoor social gatherings or organized public events.

Outdoor social gathering limits will be increased to 100 people, and outdoor organized public events won't have a capacity limit, the province said.

In addition, capacity limits at restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, gaming establishments, and other settings where proof of vaccination is required, will be lifted Thursday.

Restrictions will be further eased on March 1, when capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings will be lifted, and proof of vaccination requirements will be lifted, as well, although businesses can continue to require proof of vaccinations if they choose, the province said.

WECHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday the health unit will continue to "monitor the local circumstances and try to formulate the best possible public health advice that we can give based on the provincial direction" as provincial restrictions ease.

"My core message is one, we're going to continue to monitor the situation," he said. "Number two, all of us should participate in the discussion ... about how we shift towards normalization."

"And number three ... my hope is that we don't return to all of the situations that we might have had in the past of the pandemic."

Nesathurai noted that Windsor-Essex has been "disproportionately" affected by the pandemic, with 572 deaths associated with the virus.

He said going forward, there may be some difficult policy decisions to make in terms of how the community can adapt to COVID-19, and recognizing there may be periods of time when the activity of the virus increases.

More pressure on health care system expected

"Likely in the short and intermediate term, we're going to have additional pressures placed on us, on health-care providers and health care institutions, including a large percentage of people who occupy hospital beds and ICU beds," Nesathurai said. "I think that we also have to consider that normalization means that we may have to add additional beds ... to the health care system."

"It may mean that we have to prioritize what programs and services we offer at the hospital, and at other health care facilities."

He said it likely also means masks will continue to be required indoors for some time.

"It probably means that we'll have to spend more of our public resources on treatments such as the antiviral drugs," Nesathurai said. "It probably means that we may have to consider vaccination to get people up-to-date more frequently, just like the flu vaccine."

As of Monday, 52.6 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent of residents aged five and over have received two doses.

As part of Monday's announcement about restrictions, the province also said that it will expand booster eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17 as of 8 a.m. Friday.