The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed one more COVID-19 related death in its service area.

While WECHU provides few details around an individual's death, the health unit did report it was a women in her 90s who was the latest local victim to the disease.

There have been a total of 570 deaths related to the virus so far, according to WECHU.

The health unit also reported 136 new high-risk cases of the virus; as of Wednesday, there were 695 confirmed, active high-risk cases in the region.

High-risk cases mean they are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

Sixty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including nine in intensive care.

There are also currently 48 active outbreaks:

15 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

Six in hospital units;

19 community outbreaks, and

Eight workplace outbreaks.

As of Wednesday, 52 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

