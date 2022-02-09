1 new COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex Wednesday
136 new high-risk cases confirmed by public health
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed one more COVID-19 related death in its service area.
While WECHU provides few details around an individual's death, the health unit did report it was a women in her 90s who was the latest local victim to the disease.
There have been a total of 570 deaths related to the virus so far, according to WECHU.
The health unit also reported 136 new high-risk cases of the virus; as of Wednesday, there were 695 confirmed, active high-risk cases in the region.
High-risk cases mean they are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.
Sixty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including nine in intensive care.
There are also currently 48 active outbreaks:
- 15 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes;
- Six in hospital units;
- 19 community outbreaks, and
- Eight workplace outbreaks.
As of Wednesday, 52 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
