4 new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There have been four more deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since Monday, the public health unit said.

In its Tuesday COVID-19 update, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) also announced 94 new high-risk cases of the illness.

There are currently 656 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in the region. Sixty-eight people are in hospital, and 12 are in the ICU, WECHU said.

As of Tuesday's update, there were 53 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

17 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes.

Six in hospital units

21 community outbreaks.

Nine workplace outbreaks.

There have been a total of 569 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex to date, WECHU said.

Just over half — 51.9 per cent — of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received their third vaccine dose.

The WECHU also said 87.7 per cent of residents aged five and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 81.6 per cent of residents aged five and over have received two doses.