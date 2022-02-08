4 new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex
94 new high-risk cases of virus also confirmed on Tuesday, public health says
There have been four more deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since Monday, the public health unit said.
In its Tuesday COVID-19 update, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) also announced 94 new high-risk cases of the illness.
There are currently 656 active, confirmed high-risk cases of the virus in the region. Sixty-eight people are in hospital, and 12 are in the ICU, WECHU said.
As of Tuesday's update, there were 53 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:
- 17 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes.
- Six in hospital units
- 21 community outbreaks.
- Nine workplace outbreaks.
There have been a total of 569 deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex to date, WECHU said.
Just over half — 51.9 per cent — of Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and over have received their third vaccine dose.
The WECHU also said 87.7 per cent of residents aged five and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 81.6 per cent of residents aged five and over have received two doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?