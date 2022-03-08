Windsor-Essex health unit confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting two new deaths associated with COVID-19 in its service area.

In its Tuesday update, the WECHU said one of the deaths was a man in his 80s in the community, while the other was a man in his 90s in a long-term care home.

There have been 583 deaths related to the virus in the Windsor-Essex area since the pandemic began, the WECHU said.

Thirty-seven new high-risk cases of the virus were also confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of active high-risk cases in the WECHU region to 227.

As well, 27 people are in hospital, with five in the ICU.

There are also 13 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex: seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities or retirement homes, and six community outbreaks, the WECHU said.