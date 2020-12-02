Getting a COVID-19 test to attend Christmas gatherings is the 'wrong approach': WECHU

Anyone considering getting a COVID-19 leading up to Christmas so they can spend the holidays with parents, kids or other extended family is being warned against the idea by Windsor public health.

A negative COVID-19 test result doesn't mean it's safe to ignore public health guidance on gatherings — even if it's the holidays.

"I don't want people to ... use the test as a tool to find ways to still do what they do," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"Because if that's the approach, I think that's the wrong approach."

Dr. Ahmed was responding to a question about whether he's concerned that the region could see a surge in demand for testing from people looking to mitigate risk — or clear their conscience — before attending holiday gatherings.

That may have been the case in the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving last month. Media reports said there was heightened demand for testing despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans to avoid travel and celebrate with their own household.

In Ontario, provincial guidelines determine who is eligible for a COVID-19 test. With some exceptions — some groups can get tested at pharmacies if they're asymptomatic, for example — only those with symptoms or exposure can get tested.

Dr. Ahmed strongly encourages them to do so.

"Anyone who has had a high-risk exposure, anyone who's identified as a close contact, anyone with any kind of symptoms, I think they should definitely, definitely get tested," he said.

People who are symptomatic but test negative are required to isolate until they feel better. With the virus's the long incubation period, a negative result doesn't necessarily mean you haven't been infected, Dr. Ahmed said. A negative result can provide a false sense of security around holiday visits.

"If someone had a high-risk exposure today and even three, four days down the road they go and get themselves tested and if it's negative they feel fine, they could still be infected. Their symptoms can start to show up 10, 11 even 14 days after their last exposure."

Public health advice on the holidays

Late last month, the province released public health guidance strongly discouraging multi-household gatherings over the holiday season.

In keeping with established guidelines on contact with others, Premier Doug Ford announced Ontarians should only celebrate with people inside their own household.

"Doing so is critical if you live in a lockdown region," Ford said. "If you live alone you can join one other household. Please don't have big holiday parties."