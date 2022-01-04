Exercising while Ontario's gyms are closed? Here's what you need to know

Ontario's gyms are temporarily closing Wednesday as the province attempts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

But that doesn't mean people can't get their exercise in.

In fact, there are plenty of options to get fit on your own, including taking to the streets and sidewalks for a run, or getting some reps in at home.

"I would say find something that you really love and schedule a time for yourself to to do it so that you stick with it," said Samantha Menzies, owner of Strong Body Yoga and Fitness. "If you're doing something that you don't really like, you're you're not going to want to stick with it."

"And if you don't commit to it and set aside that time for you, then it's harder to to maintain."

She suggested bundling up against the cold and heading out for a walk or run, or doing yoga indoors at home.

"You can do some bootcamp classes that just require a little bit of space, even if you don't have any equipment, any weights or anything like that at home," she said. "Bodyweight stuff. Do a few burpees, a few jumping jacks."

"Also for your mental health, taking some time to sit and meditate is really important, even if it's just about five minutes to just sit and watch your breath."

Menzies said while Strong Body's members were saddened over the closure, she understands the need for the provincial COVID-19 measures.

Ontario gyms are closing, but there's still ways to stay fit Duration 1:00 Samantha Menzie, owner of Strong Body Yoga and Fitness, offers some advice on how to get fit this new year. 1:00

"We are really willing to do anything that's in the ... best interest of public health and we're on board for that," she said. "Of course, this is a busy time of year for us, or would traditionally be a busy time of year for us."

"So we're disappointed, our members are disappointed, but I don't envy the decision that our elected officials have to make, because it's a difficult decision to close businesses down yet again."

But Strong Body will still be able to provide some of its services, just not in person.

"We are lucky to have already established an online platform," she said. "In 2020, when we were first required to shut down, we started to move our classes online. So we already have that available to them "

Online classes aren't necessarily ideal, Menzies said, as some people get motivation from being in a class setting with others.

However, in the past, online classes haven't hurt the business.

"We had a surge of members joining and new members in August when we reopened from the last closure," Menzies said. "So we're not seeing that that transition to online is permanent."

Kyle McCamon, manager of the Running Factory, also had some tips for people looking to get some exercise while the province's gyms are closed, and noted that the proper attire is important.

"Generally, the higher the intensity, the more your body's going to heat up," McCamon said. "You're going to want to dress almost as if it's about five degrees cooler than what it actually is."

"You may want to dress a little bit warmer to trap more heat so that you're more temperature regulated as you go."

People do, after all, sweat when exercising outdoors, even when the weather is cold, McCamon said.

"The one thing that a lot of people don't realize is how much they actually do sweat, just based on how much clothing you're wearing, the amount that gets kind of trapped in your layers of clothing," he said. " So realizing that you do sweat, you do want to dress in a way that allows your body to heat up into what you're wearing, so that it's not overheating and that you're not unzipping, peeling layers off like crazy. That's not fun, either."

A base, sweat-wicking layer close to the skin is important, McCamon said.

Getting outdoors Duration 2:58 With gyms closing yet again due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, people are looking to the outdoors to get their exercise. Kyle McCamon at the Running Factory in Windsor gives some tips to do so. 2:58

"As you sweat, it's going to pull it off the skin to make sure that your skin is staying drier," he said. "Less chance for chafing, all that fun stuff."

"So either something like a long sleeve or a short sleeve ... depending how warm or how cold you tend to be, that can be your first layer to help pull sweat off of the skin," McCamon said. "What we want to see next is something more like a thermal or a warm flare."

"What most companies tend to do is they add ... a sweat wicking micro fleece that helps to travel the heat that your body creates through the piece and hold it in these fibres."

As for bottoms, there are a few options depending on comfort levels, including tights or joggers. Some are fleece-lined, or water-resistant, McCamon said.

And when it comes to shoes, there are plenty of options, as well.

"One option for walking and running could be what we call Nordic grip," McCamon said. "So basically, these are a rubberized slip-on ... that go over the shoe."

The grips have pins that dig into snow and nice to provide more traction, and can be used for walking or running.

"The running option also has a Velcro attachment over top just to kind of help keep everything solid on the foot while you're moving a little bit quicker as well," McCamon said. "So if it is slippery, slick, icy, these guys work with multiple different shoe options."

Other considerations for winter exercise include planning your route so you traverse routes that have been cleaned of snow, and be aware of shiny areas on the sidewalk or road that could indicate black ice, McCamon said.

"If it is snowy, you may want to shorten your stride a little bit, make it turn over a little bit faster just so that when you're going, your body weight is over top of your foot, rather than landing on an extended leg that you have the possibility of slipping and sliding," he said.