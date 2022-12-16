COVID hospitalizations dropped last week, flu cases remain higher than normal this season

For the third week in a row, four people in Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

Hospitalizations for the disease fell from 36 to 25 last week, but wastewater data suggests viral activity might be creeping up.

Influenza cases remained steady in the last week, and the 2022-2023 season continues to see a much higher rate of the flu than in previous years.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said influenza continues to be well above expected levels for this time of year, with worrisome increases in flu-related hospitalizations, particularly among children.

Influenza rates in Windsor-Essex are much higher than in previous years. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Data suggests a higher proportion of hospitalizations among those aged 10 to 16 compared with flu seasons that came before the COVID-19 pandemic, with children under five showing the highest totals so far.

ICU admissions and deaths are also higher than usual among children, Tam said.

"As we rapidly approach the holidays, now is the time to get vaccinated if you have not already done so," Tam recommended at a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The number of emergency department visits related to respiratory or flu illness were relatively the same in the last week as the week before.

Last week, acting medical officer of health Dr Shanker Nesathurai said one-third of people going to hospital under the age of 18 are presenting with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms.

He says it suggest the burden of disease among younger people is "very problematic."