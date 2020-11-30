On-campus COVID-19 case confirmed at University of Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at the University of Windsor.

In a news release, the university said that this case was unrelated to previous confirmed cases at the institution. According to the University of Windsor's COVID-19 information page, the university has had 10 confirmed on-campus cases, all of which have come this month. Eight of those cases are marked as "resolved."

"The member of the campus community is self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken," the university said in a press release. "As with all COVID-19 cases, the WECHU will take the lead on contact tracing. The University continues to work with and support the Health Unit as needed."

"There is no additional risk to the campus community at this time," it added.

Most of the university's classes are being taught online this semester.