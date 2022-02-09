Windsor couple weighs closing pet store after being left out of COVID-19 relief funding

A Windsor couple are on the verge of bankruptcy and closing their pet supply store because they say they can't access funding from federal and provincial COVID-19 relief programs.

"We're not eligible for any funding because of when we took over," said Melissa Lafreniere, who along with her husband Mark bought the Petwise Pet Supply store at 6000 Tecumseh Rd. East on April 1, 2020.

The Lafrenieres say all the programs they tried to access require tax information from the previous year's operation.

"Everything we filled out for we were just declined because we didn't file taxes the year prior," said Mark.

The Lafrenieres say they are debt to the tune of about $180,000 because of lockdowns, restrictions and a shortage of goods due to supply chain issues.

They have lost so much money they say they couldn't reopen this year and their store is temporarily closed and may not reopen if they don't get relief.

"The things we would have been eligible for in the past now there's no more eligibility for them," said Melissa, adding they have three employees who aren't working right now either.

While the Lafrenieres have only owned the store for two years, the store has been there for several years under previous ownership.

The Petwise Pet Supply Store on the verge of closure because the owners say it doesn't qualify for COVID relief funding. (Dale Mollnar/CBC News)

Brenda St. Pierre has been a regular customer. She doesn't want to see the store close because she can only get certain items from this store she can't get elsewhere.

"We get bones and we get all kinds of stuff we can't get somewhere else and it's going to be very devastating for her [Melissa] and us customers that rely on her items," said St. Pierre.

Brenda St. Pierre is a regular customer of the Petwise Pet Supply store. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Lafrenieres say they have sought help from MP Irek Kusmierczyk, MPP Percy Hatfield and Coun. Gary Kaschak but they have only referred them to links to programs they have already tried.

CBC News has reached out to Kusmiercyzk and Premier Doug Ford for comment.

In December, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the province will take action to help businesses.

"There's a lot of businesses, small businesses in particular, that have been hit hard through the last 21, 22 months, and we've provided a lot of supports," Bethlenfalvy said.

The following month, the Ontario government initiated a program that would provide $10,000 in relief, but it's only for businesses that had to close completely this year due to the recent shutdowns. The pet store was closed but only due to the financial problems, not because it was required to.

MPP Lisa Gretzky has written the premier demanding the province help small businesses like this that have fallen through the cracks.

The letter reads in part: "In 2021 when the first small business grant was announced, many small businesses were left out of any financial aid due to the red tape and narrow parameters of qualifications....I ask you open the portal for the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant and get the funding flowing immediately."

"We as the New Democrats have been calling on the province since the beginning of the pandemic to have a concrete plan in place to support small businesses as we go through lock downs and opening up and partial lock downs and we've been asking for designated and more widely available programs to support small businesses," said Gretzky, who points to businesses who have been denied claims because of spelling mistakes on the forms.

The Lafrenieres will decide at the end of this month whether to close permanently.

"I think there should be more help for small businesses," said Melissa.