1st COVID-19 shot administered as vaccine rollout begins in Windsor-Essex

The very first COVID-19 vaccines in Windsor-Essex are being administered on Tuesday, as cases of the virus surge in the region.

Krystal Meloche, a personal support worker from Seasons Retirement Home in Belle River, was the first person to receive the shot.

Applause rang out at the St. Clair College Sportsplex on Tuesday after she received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which requires a second dose three weeks later.

Windsor Regional Hospital said Monday that a limited supply of the vaccine — enough to vaccinate about 2,000 people — has arrived.

The supply was being stored in freezers at –80 C, the hospital said.

Per provincial guidelines, workers at long-term care homes that are currently not suffering COVID-19 outbreaks will be first to receive the shot.

As additional supply of the vaccine — and potentially other vaccines — becomes available, groups of people will receive the vaccine according to priority.

In addition to staff, residents and caregivers at retirement homes and other congregate living settings have been identified as the top priority, followed by health-care workers, adults in Indigenous communities and those who receive regular home health-care.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said that for non-priority groups, the vaccine may start to be available by early spring.

"We can see some light at the end of the tunnel, but again, the tunnel is very long," he said Monday. "We still have to be patient with all these vaccines that are coming in."

The vaccine's arrival comes as the second wave of the virus rages in Windsor-Essex.

The region is inching toward a cumulative total of 6,000 cases, and there are three-dozen active outbreaks, many in long-term care homes.