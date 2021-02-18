COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday evening after just having been in the clear.
The hospital had just resolved four outbreaks
Windsor Regional Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday evening, just days after being cleared from previous outbreaks.
The outbreak is taking place on the Ouellette Campus' Clinical Teaching Unit, according to a news release from the hospital Wednesday.
At this time, three patients have tested positive for the disease. Other patients and staff are being tested, the hospital said.
Admissions to the unit continue to be approved by the hospital's Infection Prevention and Control department.
The news comes after the hospital spent January resolving four outbreaks across its facilities. Its final outbreak had just come to an end on Saturday.
No other hospitals are in outbreak at this time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.