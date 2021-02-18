COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday evening, just days after being cleared from previous outbreaks.

The outbreak is taking place on the Ouellette Campus' Clinical Teaching Unit, according to a news release from the hospital Wednesday.

At this time, three patients have tested positive for the disease. Other patients and staff are being tested, the hospital said.

Admissions to the unit continue to be approved by the hospital's Infection Prevention and Control department.

The news comes after the hospital spent January resolving four outbreaks across its facilities. Its final outbreak had just come to an end on Saturday.

No other hospitals are in outbreak at this time.