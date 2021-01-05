COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Police Service

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Monday at the Windsor Police Service, according to a news release from police.

In a Tuesday news release, police said the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared the workplace outbreak that is "confined to a single area."

Six officers have tested positive in connection to the outbreak as of Tuesday, Sgt. Steve Betteridge of Windsor police said in an email to CBC News.

"The Windsor Police Service has taken the appropriate measures to mitigate further spread of the virus within the workplace, while preserving the overall continuity of its operations," the news release reads.

Police said, in the interest of public safety, it will not provide further details on the specific area that has been impacted.