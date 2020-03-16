COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex: Here's what you need to know March 18

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is providing a live COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington say they are following a directive from the province by phasing out elective procedures.

They're planning what they call a staged "ramping down" of non-urgent, scheduled care, as well as ambulatory clinics.

The hospitals said most of these temporary closures and postponements will be effective Thursday. This includes diagnostic scans.

Patients will be contacted if their appointments are affected.

The health unit offers regular updates, advice, and information on coronavirus on its website.

Here's what's happening in our area.

Scammers take advantage of COVID-19 fears

Windsor resident Jo-Ann Robinson received a text message from the Canadian Red Cross claiming to offer free face masks. She was skeptical and phoned her daughter-in-law immediately.

Robinson's story is familiar to LaSalle Coun. Mike Akpata.

A former Windsor police officer whose expertise was fraud, Akpata said he's also received a number of fraudulent phone calls to his cellphone related to COVID-19.

Akpata said right now — while concerns about COVID-19 are at their highest — is when fraudsters and scammers are most likely to prey on victims, especially seniors.

Canada, U.S. working to restrict non-essential travel

Canada and the United States are finalizing a deal to close their shared border to non-essential travel — an extraordinary measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the talks say the details are still being worked out, and could be announced as early as Wednesday.

Once finalized, the mutual agreement would close the border to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians to return home. The final deal is expected to allow some commercial traffic to continue to keep critical supply chains intact.

Windsor man stuck in Morocco

Two weeks ago, Rakan Aloran landed in Tangiers, Morocco for vacation. Then, he said, the whole world basically just stopped.

He said his first flight back to Canada was supposed to be March 18, the earliest flight he could find. After booking it, despite the cost and it being a long flight, it was cancelled. The Moroccan government suspended all flights in and out of the country.

Aloran is closely following advise from the Canadian Embassy in Morocco, which tweeted on March 15, that there was no specified date for the suspension of flights. Reading that gave him "some reassurances that at least I'm ok."

Farmers concerned about restrictions on Canada's migrant farm workers

Travel restrictions on Canada's migrant farm workers are expected to have a serious impact on the country's homegrown food supply, according to industry experts.

The federal government announced Monday it is closing the Canadian border to anyone except Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens.

And as they're currently written, the new border rules — which are part of sweeping restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus — would prevent seasonal workers from entering Canada.

In response, Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp has issued a letter to the Liberals, calling for the federal government to "revisit" its decision.