CBC Windsor's COVID-19 March 28th Update: 15 cases now confirmed in Windsor-Essex County

There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Windsor-Essex County area according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

That's an additional six cases since yesterday's update. All but two of the cases reported so far have a history of recent travel or are healthcare workers in Michigan.

Regarding one case that was reported yesterday, the Health Unit says a woman in her 60s with no travel history has tested positive for COVID-19. She began showing symptoms on March 12th but it is uncertain when she was exposed to it..

Two of the individuals are healthcare workers in Michigan, both are females in their 50s.

Two others have recently travelled - one a male in his 50s who recently visited New York and the other a woman in her 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

There was no information on the two other recent cases but the WECHU says it will have more information about those in a later release.

"With over 400 tests pending we expect to continue to report confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex County said.

"COVID-19 is here and has turned our lives upside down in a matter of weeks. We need to stay the course, continue to make sacrifices and tough decisions for our families, loved ones and community. We need to lend strength to each other, keep connected and be kind. And above all stay home when you are sick."

There have been 993 cases of COVID 19 detected in Ontario to date and 18 people have died because of it.