Downtown Windsor Winter Market shuts down due to red COVID-19 restrictions

The Downtown Windsor Winter Market has been cut short as the region enters the province's red-control COVID-19 measures.

This weekend was the last for the city's winter market as Windsor-Essex adopted new restrictions Monday under the red-control COVID-19 provincial category. The market was an extension of the summertime Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market and was expected to run until Dec. 12 on the ground floor of the Pelissier Parking Garage.

"The severity of circumstances that have caused our region to be moved to red means we are left with no option but to close the Winter's Market," Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association chair Brian Yeomans said in a news release. "On the grounds of public safety, and in an effort to protect our visitors, vendors, volunteers and staff and to contain the virus, we are unable to proceed with the market at this time."

Under the new restrictions, only 25 people are allowed to gather for outdoor events.

A full breakdown of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario's red level can be found on the province's website here.

More from CBC Windsor