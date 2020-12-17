COVID-19 case reported at Windsor Catholic high school

A student at Assumption College Catholic High School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the board Wednesday.

All schools in Windsor-Essex were closed Monday, but the board said in a statement Wednesday that it wants to continue to keep the community informed of cases.

The board said it has provided a list of students and staff who may be directly affected by the case and that the health unit will follow up with next steps.

The case is one of 12 active cases across nine schools in the Catholic board as of Wednesday.

More from CBC Windsor