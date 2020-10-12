CBC Windsor October 12 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new cases for the region Monday.

Of the new cases, six are close contacts of a confirmed case, two are travel related, one is a local health care worker, one is community acquired and one is still being investigated.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were also reported over the weekend, with eight on Sunday and three on Saturday.

On Friday, the health unit reported the highest single-day increase in cases since Aug.18 with 21 new positive cases, 17 which were reported among agri-farm workers.

The health unit did not reveal the name of the business where this occurred, but did say it was in Kingsville. It said the worker's accommodations was a factor in the severe spread of the virus and it was testing others who were close contacts or in bunkhouses with those who tested positive.

There are currently 67 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the region, 2,589 cases have been resolved and 76 people have died due to the disease.

There are no outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Students in the clear after possible COVID-19 exposure

Students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School and St.Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School can return to class Tuesday after they were dismissed Friday due to "an identified exposure to COVID-19," according to an emailed statement Sunday.

"We have informed the affected school communities via voice message and have apologized for any confusion this may have caused, but have also explained that after consulting with the health unit we felt it was in the best interest of our students and staff to dismiss those cohorts on Friday," the statement reads.

Public exposure notices

On Oct. 6, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit alerted the public to COVID-19 exposures at one business:

Walmart at 400 Sandwich St. S. in Amherstburg on Sept. 25 - 30

The health unit said the exposure risk is low, but they advise that anyone who visited the store on those dates monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identify as Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 Sunday. There have been a total of 348 cases in Lambton County, with one active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent.

The region currently has two active cases.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.