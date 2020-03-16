CBC Windsor September 9 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the rest of Ontario saw a significant spike.

The health unit is expected to give an update Wednesday morning about a "cluster" of individuals who contracted COVID-19 after attending social gatherings.

Last week, the health unit reported that 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.

It was the first major community cluster of COVID-19 in the region that was spread through events.

Two retirement homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the disease.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for Sept. 9 live at 9:30 a.m.:

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is seeing a significant outbreak, with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A workplace outbreak is also reported by the health unit at a manufacturing establishment in Tecumseh.

Ontario pausing on further loosening of public health measures

The province reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 190 on Monday — the most on any single day since July 24. Data for both days was released early Tuesday because the province did not issue an updated report on Labour Day.

That's caused Ontario to put a "pause" of four weeks on any further loosening of public health measures in the province, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said Tuesday.

That pause includes things like expanding the size of the province's social circles and the number of people allowed at sporting events.

READ MORE | Ontario puts 'pause' on further loosening of public health measures as COVID-19 numbers rise

That pause does not include schools, which started reopening in parts of the province on Tuesday. Elliot acknowledged community spread will likely mean spread in schools, but said the province's approach is to limit the spread at the community level to keep the virus from entering schools.

WATCH | Elliott speaks about Ontario's reopening pause:

As part of an effort to keep community transmission of COVID-19 low, Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is putting a four-week pause on even considering further openings or relaxing of health measures. 3:19

The pause also doesn't include casinos, several of which will reopen on Sept. 28, with a limit of 50 guests per room.

Exposure risk at 11 businesses

The health unit has flagged 11 businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Rd. on Aug. 23 and 24.

John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd. on Aug. 27.

Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.

Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Lakeshore Aug. 19 - 27, 29 and 30.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Rd. in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The region is recording a total of 341 cases in, with 314 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new case Tuesday. There have been a total of 364 positive cases, with only one case still active.

Two people there have died from the disease.