CBC Windsor September 8 COVID-19 update: 5 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and that another person has died over the weekend due to COVID-19.

The elderly man in his 70s was a resident of a local retirement home, according to the health unit.

There have now been 75 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the five new cases reported today, one person had travelled outside of North America, three people were close contacts of someone who had the virus, and one case is under investigation.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the health unit will give an update on a "cluster" of individuals who contracted COVID-19 after attending social gatherings.

Ahmed said the health unit has not identified many more new cases related to the event.

"The numbers haven't changed much from what we reported," he said.

Last week, Ahmed said that 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.

It was the first major community cluster of COVID-19 in the region that was spread through events.

Ahmed added that 19 of the cases sparked by this event are youth between 10 and 19 years old. Other events included card games, a sleep over and swimming party.

Anyone who thinks they may have attended a gathering that had a positive case should self-isolate and get tested, recommended Ahmed.

Eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 and one person is in intensive care.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases for our community. Three individuals are local health-care workers, four people are close contacts of a confirmed case, one person acquired the virus in the community, and another case was under investigation.

Two retirement homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the disease.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is seeing a significant outbreak, with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A workplace outbreak is also reported by the health unit at a manufacturing establishment in Tecumseh.

Dying Windsor woman pleads to see Michigan family one last time

Diane Costello's dying wish is to see her parents who live in Michigan, but COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them from reuniting.

"It would mean the world to me, this will be the last time I ever see them," she said from her hospice room in Windsor.

Two years ago, Diane was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and in March she was told that there were no other options because treatment had stopped working, her daughter Shayla confirmed to CBC News.

From her Windsor hospice room, Diane Costello pleads with government officials to grant an exemption to the Quarantine Act that would allow her to have one last in-person visit with her American parents. 10:17

Unsure of how much time she has left, Diane said she just wants to be able to see her American parents — Marolyn Hotchkiss, 77, and Norman Hotchkiss, 80 — who haven't visited her in person for six months.

Under the Quarantine Act, the federal government has made it mandatory for anyone crossing the border to self-isolate for 14 days to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

But Diane's parents have their own health concerns, which prevent them from quarantining without medical treatment for two weeks once they cross the border.

Exposure risk at 11 businesses

The health unit has flagged 11 businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Rd. on Aug. 23 and 24.

John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd. on Aug. 27.

Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.

Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Lakeshore Aug. 19 - 27, 29 and 30.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Rd. in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

3rd assessment centre hours

As of Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital will open the St. Clair College Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The region is recording a total of 341 cases in, with 314 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases Monday. There have been a total of 363 positive cases, five of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.