CBC Windsor September 6 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

There are six new cases of COVID-19 being reported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit for Saturday and Sunday.

One case is a local health care worker, three cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, one case was acquired in the community and the other case remains under investigation.

Nine people are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 76 people are in self isolation.

So far, there have been 2,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County, 2,384 cases have been resolved and 74 people have died since March.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is considered to be in an outbreak situation, which means two or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

New Beginnings, a seniors' facility in Leamington has also had an active outbreak since Aug. 10. There have been 21 residents who have tested positive at that facility and six positive cases among staff.

Exposure risk at 11 businesses

There have been 11 businesses flagged by the health unit as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Rd. on Aug. 23 and 24.

John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd.on Aug. 27.

Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.

Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 22,23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Rd. in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reports a total of 34 cases in the region, with 313 resolved.

There are currently three active cases and 25 people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health has not reported any new cases over the weekend. There have been a total of 363 positive cases, five of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.