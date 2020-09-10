CBC Windsor September 10 COVID-19 update: 1 death, 8 new cases today
Back-to-school for many Windsor-Essex students
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases in our community on Thursday and said another person has died.
A man in his 60s who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in hospital, said officials. He is the 76th person to die in Windsor-Essex after testing positive for COVID-19.
Three cases are travel-related, one person is a close contact of someone who has already tested positive and four cases are under investigation.
There are currently 80 active cases of the disease in Windsor-Essex. Six people are currently in hospital.
Two retirement homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the disease.
New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is seeing a significant outbreak, with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.
A workplace outbreak is also reported by the health unit at a manufacturing establishment in Tecumseh.
37 cases linked to 'cluster' due to gatherings
Last Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.
On Wednesday, Ahmed reported that number has grown to 37, which came about as the health unit investigated. the initial spread.
Most of the cases are among people aged 10 to 19 which is "concerning" said Ahmed, as students head back to school this week.
"These events happening everywhere and it's unfortunate this event led to spread of the disease," he said. "This is the reason why there are restrictions and health measures in place."
Through case and contact management, the health unit provided a map showing how far-reaching the virus became from the clusters.
Several businesses, listed below, also became involved after infected individuals failed to self-isolate before becoming aware they had the virus.
Anyone who thinks they may have attended a gathering that had a positive case should self-isolate and get tested, recommended Ahmed.
Potential public exposures
Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the health unit notified the public of additional "low" exposure risks from Sept. 4 linked to two locations in Windsor-Essex: Ciociaro Club on 3745 North Talbot Rd. and Shoppers Drug Mart on 3950 Dougall Ave.
Over the past week, the health unit has also flagged additional businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.
In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.
The affected businesses and dates include:
- Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4
- Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4
- John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd. on Aug. 27.
- Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.
- Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.
- Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Lakeshore Aug. 19 - 27, 29 and 30.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The region is recording a total of 342 cases.
Twenty-five people have died.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 364 positive cases, with only one case still active.
Two people there have died from the disease.
