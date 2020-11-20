More students dismissed as Windsor-Essex schools report COVID-19 cases

The local Catholic and public school boards reported more cases and risk of potential exposures Thursday.

A cohort of 24 students from St. William Catholic Elementary School have been sent home to self-isolate following a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school, a news release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Thursday states.

The board says it learned of the case Thursday afternoon and notified affected students. The school, located in Lakeshore, remains open, according to the board's website.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be contacting individuals who may have been directly affected and tell them next steps, the release says. If parents have not been contacted by the health unit, the release continues to read, then they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can continue attending school.

This news comes after the health unit declared the Catholic board's first outbreak in W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School Thursday, with about 20 students and staff sent home to isolate.

This is the list of cases, confirmed outbreaks and dismissed classes as of Friday on the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's website. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Another public board school sees case

Tecumseh Vista Elementary school under the Greater Essex County District School Board reported a COVID-19 case Thursday.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the school said it is alerting the community of a "high-risk exposure" case. Anyone who is a close contact of the case will be contacted by the health unit, the message reads.

This follows a week of cases and closures in the public board, with Frank W. Begley experiencing the region's first COVID-19 outbreak causing the entire school community to be dismissed.