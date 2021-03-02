Here's the number of active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex public, Catholic schools
Between the public and Catholic English school boards in Windsor-Essex, there are 13 active COVID-19 cases.
It's been nearly one month since students returned back to the classroom
On Tuesday, the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) added one new case to its website, bringing the total active cases in the board to nine. To date, the board says since the start of the school year in September 2020 it has had 134 confirmed cases of the disease.
Here's a breakdown of where the current active cases are:
- Central Public School: one student case, one staff case.
- Bellewood Public School: one student case.
- Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate: two student cases.
- King Edward Junior and Senior Public School: two student cases.
- LaSalle Public School: one student case.
- Northwood Public School: one student case.
Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has four total active cases and five classes dismissed, these include:
- Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle School: one active student case, two classes dismissed. School remains open.
- W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School: three active student cases, three classes dismissed. School remains open.
