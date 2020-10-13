CBC Windsor October 13 COVID-19 update: 10 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 10 new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday.

In an emailed statement, the health unit said all ten cases were under investigation.

There are now 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, following a weekend that saw a slight uptick in new cases for our region which had been tracking well in September after a summer of high rates of the disease.

Saturday saw three new cases and eight on Sunday — with 11 new cases reported Monday.

Currently, one workplace in Kingsville remains under an outbreak.

Students in the clear after possible COVID-19 exposure

Students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School and St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School can return to class Tuesday after they were dismissed Friday due to "an identified exposure to COVID-19," according to an emailed statement from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board on Sunday.

"We have informed the affected school communities via voice message and have apologized for any confusion this may have caused, but have also explained that after consulting with the health unit we felt it was in the best interest of our students and staff to dismiss those cohorts on Friday," the statement reads.

Public exposure notices

On Oct. 6, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit alerted the public to COVID-19 exposures at one business:

Walmart at 400 Sandwich St. S. in Amherstburg on Sept. 25 - 30

The health unit said the exposure risk is low, but they advise that anyone who visited the store on those dates monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19.

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday. There have been a total of 349 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.