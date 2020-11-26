Windsor-Essex sees another COVID-19 death, more workplace outbreaks

A Windsor man in his 60s has died due to COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday.

The man was in hospital since last week and died Wednesday, the health unit said, adding that he is not a resident of a long-term care home and had underlying medical conditions.

Windsor-Essex has now had 78 COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, the health unit reported 33 new COVID-19 cases for the region.

Of these,14 are are close contacts of a confirmed case, four are healthcare workers (two are local and two are from Michigan), one is travel related, four are community acquired and 10 are under investigation.

There are 336 active cases in the region. Sixteen people are in hospital, including four in the ICU.

The health unit reported two new workplace outbreaks Thursday, one in Windsor's manufacturing industry and another in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

There are still two outbreaks in Leamington's agriculture sector and another at a place of worship in Leamington.

Two community outbreaks are still active, one at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor and another at Riverplace Residence in Windsor.

Two schools — Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School — also remain in outbreak.

Begley has 43 cases, 35 are students and eight are staff members. W. J. Langlois has five cases.

The outbreak at Begley is still under investigation and public health officials say they are not yet sure how many community cases, in student family members, have resulted from the outbreak.

But according to a map on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, the area has some of the highest active cases in the city, with a case rate ranging from 21.3 to 41.2 per 1,000 near the school community.

There are four long-term care and retirement homes in outbreak. Riverside Place in Windsor reported a spike in new cases Tuesday with 17 residents and two staff members testing positive.

Other homes in outbreak include:

Leamington Mennonite in Leamington with one staff case.

Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor with five resident cases and four staff cases.

Iler Lodge in Essex with 18 resident cases and three staff cases.

WECHU also issued potential exposure notices for two additional places Wednesday: