Windsor-Essex might head into a lockdown. Here's what that would mean.

A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks means Windsor-Essex might move into the province's 'grey-lockdown' category by next week — but what exactly does this mean for big box stores, small businesses and the public?

About a week and a half ago, the region moved into the 'red-control' category, which is the second highest tier of the province's COVID-19 restrictions. For the most part, this saw indoor and outdoor gathering numbers significantly reduced to five and 25 respectively, along with a 10 person limit on indoor dining at restaurants.

But in grey, the most dramatic restrictions include no indoor dining at restaurants and no indoor social gatherings with those outside of one's household.

Gathering restrictions under grey

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

10 person limit for outdoor public events and social gatherings, with physical distancing.

10 person indoor and outdoor limit for wedding services, funeral services and other religious services, rites or ceremonies, with physical distancing.

Restaurant restrictions under grey

Indoor and outdoor service are prohibited. Only takeout, drive-thru and delivery are allowed, including alcohol.

A lockdown would effectively close most businesses, with only essential ones remaining open and capped at person limits. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Sport and fitness facility restrictions under grey

Indoor and outdoor sport and recreational fitness facilities are closed except for those for high performance athletes or specified purposes (like day camps or child care).

Outdoor recreational amenities (i.e. rinks, skill hills, snow trails) can be open with restrictions.

Community centres and multi-purpose faclities can stay open for certain activities (i.e. day camp, child care, social services).

Personal care, retail restrictions under grey

Personal care services are closed.

Retail stores, including outlets in malls, are closed to in-person shopping. They can only provide curbside pick-up or delivery.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, other retailers selling groceries, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies and safety supply stores can stay open for in-person shopping.

Shopping malls can be open for limited purposes, including access to businesses and organizations allowed to be open (i.e. pharmacy or dentist), food courts for takeout.

Where shopping is allowed, there will be a 50 per cent capacity.

Outdoor markets are allowed with restrictions.

The full list of grey restrictions can be found here.

As of Tuesday, only two other regions are in the grey zone: Toronto and Peel. Both regions entered lockdown on Nov. 23 and, at this time, are expected to remain in grey until at least Dec. 21.

Windsor-Essex has 491 active cases of COVID-19, 57 of which were announced Tuesday. There are also 19 outbreaks.