2 more COVID-19 deaths, 67 patients in Windsor-Essex hospitals

Two more people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19, according to new data Monday.

A news release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both from the community, have died from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 503 people in the region have died from the disease.

As of Monday, hospitals are reporting 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Before the weekend, there were 49 people in hospital.

Windsor Regional Hospital has 59 COVID-19 patients. According to its website, as of Sunday there were 10 in the ICU.

WECHU also logged 1,288 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which includes the following cases reported on the weekend:

Saturday: 415.

Sunday: 576.

Due to changes to testing eligibility, and case and contact tracing, the health unit cautions that daily confirmed case counts will be much lower than the actual number of people dealing with the illness in the community.

There are 16 community outbreaks, the majority of which are in congregate settings. In a media briefing on Monday, WECHU said a congregate setting is any place where people, who are not from the same household, share a common space, such as a bathroom, kitchen or living room.

There are currently 11 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes, which appears to be the highest outbreak count in this sector since February 2021.

There is also one workplace outbreak, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in schools or daycares.

Chatham-Kent hospital CEO urges people to get vaccinated

On Monday, Lori Marshall, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's (CKHA) president, told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning that things are "a little better this week," but said that occupancy rates are still between 91 and 94 per cent.

Last week, CKHA was transferring patients to London as COVID-19 cases pushed the hospital to its occupancy limit.

Now, Marshall said, they are no longer sending patients outside Chatham-Kent, but added there is little room for them to accept new patients at this time.

Lori Marshall, CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, says it is encouraging people to get their shots. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Marshall's biggest concern is the low vaccination rate in the community.

She said hospital staff really want to see vaccinations increase as that will likely keep people out of hospital and prevent them from getting severe disease.

"I don't think we are out of this yet," she said.

Another concern is the number of staff who are off due to being a high-risk exposure or having contracted COVID-19. Of the hospital's 1,400 staff members, she said, 90 are off work.