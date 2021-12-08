Plan for small holiday gathering: Windsor-Essex health unit

New restrictions coming into effect Friday will be reviewed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Christmas Eve at the earliest, but it said people should still plan small holiday gatherings.

Two weeks after the new measures come into effect, Windsor-Essex's acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said he will reassess and make any necessary modifications. But he added that either way, people shouldn't have a large celebration.

"If you're having a social gathering ... have it to less than 10 people, it's not just because it's public health direction, it's also the right thing to do," he said.

Nesathurai reminded people that while COVID-19 might mean a young person gets sick, he said it can still cause hospitalization and death in seniors.

"I think every person should consider what the consequences of having a holiday party are," he said.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 530.

No new deaths were reported.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 30 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Nesathurai also addressed some of the complaints regarding the lack of restrictions for large event spaces, such as the WFCU Arena or Caesars Windsor theatre.

He said that there are provincial measures in place for those types of spaces and that people should still "use their best judgement" when attending events.

There are 18 workplace outbreaks, 9 school outbreaks, four community outbreaks and two long-term care homes in outbreak.

Nine of the workplace outbreaks are in the manufacturing/industrial sector across the region.

Long-term care homes in outbreak include: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville and Country Village Health Care in South Woodslee.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it is using a virtual assistant system to help with contact tracing and getting information on cases. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Getting texts from the health unit? Those are legit

Health unit's CEO Nicole Dupuis said anyone who has received a text message that claims it is from the organization should know that it is legitimate.

"You can be assured that it is us reaching out," she said, adding that it known as a virtual assistant system.

Dupuis said the system, which is also being used in other parts of the province, helps them gather more information when cases are under investigation or require follow-up. She said the message will ask for your consent and then prompt you with additional questions.

Kingsville event still under investigation

Health unit officials remained tight lipped about the social event at a Kingsville venue that has led to 45 cases as of Wednesday.

At this time, Nesathurai said the event is still under investigation. He said they expect to know more about the spread in the coming days as they have asked people to get tested.

Dupuis said the restaurant was checking vaccine status, but added that the health unit is still thoroughly investigating that factor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia currently has 55 active COVID-19 cases and five outbreaks, according to Lambton Public Health.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting 146 active cases Wednesday and seven outbreaks in the region.