Windsor Regional Hospital opens COVID-19 'hot unit' to deal with patient surge

A dedicated "hot unit" for COVID-19 patients has opened at Windsor Regional Hospital to deal with the continued spread of the disease, according to the organization.

About seven to 10 days ago, Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) said it has staff operating a dedicated unit for COVID-19 patients as it deals with people who are suspected or confirmed positive cases.

"We expect that [unit] to continue through the holidays and probably into January as we try to bear the brunt of this Omicron wave," said WRH chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad during the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) Wednesday news briefing.

At this time, Saad said they do have capacity in the intensive care unit (ICU) and inpatient units.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has 27 COVID-19 patients in hospital. According to Windsor Regional Hospital's website, as of Tuesday it had 22 of those patients, with 10 in the ICU.

The health unit reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Wednesday.

Three men from the community, one in their 50s, another in their 60s and another in their 70s, have died. In total, the region has had 487 people die from the disease.

There are currently 540 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Additionally, there are dozens of active outbreaks, including:

18 in schools or daycares.

14 in workplaces.

four in the community.

Two long term care homes in Leamington — Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens — are also in outbreak.

'Get boosted' regardless of vaccine brand: Saad

As of Wednesday, WECHU said 84,982 residents have received a booster shot.

On Monday, appointments opened for people aged 18 and older to get a booster vaccine as long as their second dose was at least three months or 84 days ago.

WECHU health officials stressed the need for people to take the first booster shot available to them.

Due to a limited supply of Comirnaty (from Pfizer-BioNTech), people aged 30 and older are being given the Spikevax (from Moderna) booster shot. But, Saad said some people are choosing to opt out because of this or "negotiate" or "argue" to get a different vaccine brand.

"We are asking people obviously to not cancel their appointments. It's critical that they get boosted regardless what the dose of the booster is ... [it's] very safe and very effective," Saad said.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia currently has 173 active cases and nine outbreaks, according to Lambton Public Health.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting 155 active COVID-19 cases and eight outbreaks across the region Wednesday.