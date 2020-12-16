COVID-19 case reported at Maidstone Catholic elementary school
A student from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the Catholic board said in a news release Tuesday.
A student from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School has tested positive
A student from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School in Maidstone has tested positive for COVID-19, the Catholic board said in a news release Tuesday.
Though schools were ordered to close as of Monday, the board said it wants to keep the community informed.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said it is working with the health unit and providing them a list of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit, the news release states, will be contacting anyone it identifies as being a close contact.
The case is one of 11 cases across nine schools in the Catholic board. Each of the schools has one case only, except for St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School, which has three positive active cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.