COVID-19 case reported at Maidstone Catholic elementary school

A student from St. Mary Catholic Elementary School in Maidstone has tested positive for COVID-19, the Catholic board said in a news release Tuesday.

Though schools were ordered to close as of Monday, the board said it wants to keep the community informed.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said it is working with the health unit and providing them a list of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit, the news release states, will be contacting anyone it identifies as being a close contact.

The case is one of 11 cases across nine schools in the Catholic board. Each of the schools has one case only, except for St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School, which has three positive active cases.