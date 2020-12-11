21 students dismissed from Windsor Catholic elementary school after positive COVID-19 case

Following a COVID-19 case at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Forest Glade Thursday, the Catholic school board is dismissing 21 students.

In a news release, the board said it learned of the positive case Thursday afternoon and dismissed the impacted students.

The board said it has also provided a list of students and staff who may have been in contact with the positive individual to the health unit and those identified as being affected will hear from the health unit.

The news release came just hours after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) ordered all elementary and secondary schools to close Monday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the community.

As of Thursday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has 18 active COVID-19 cases across eight schools.