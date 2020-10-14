CBC Windsor October 14 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases for the region Wednesday.

One of the new cases is a close contact of someone who had the disease and the other case is under investigation.

The health unit clarified that of the 10 new cases reported Tuesday, one has been removed as it is not part of the Windsor-Essex region.

Of the nine cases, two remain under investigation, two are local healthcare workers and one is a healthcare worker in Michigan, two are close contact of a confirmed case and two were acquired through community spread.

There are now 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Currently, one agri-farm workplace in Kingsville and a construction site in Lakeshore remain in outbreak.

Students can now switch learning modes

President of the local Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario Mario Spagnuolo said he anticipates more parents will enrol their kids in online learning due to the growing number of cases in Ontario.

"I think it's a really difficult decision for parents to make," he said. "We are noticing across the province, many parents are making the switch from in-person to virtual."

If schools do notice a surge in parents opting for online learning, he said they will have to "reorganize the system, which will mean in some cases, students will have new teachers and teachers will have new students."

"So we're concerned about that. We're going to be working with the school board to try to ensure as much stability as possible in the system because we think that would benefit everybody. But that is the reality of today, not knowing what the numbers are going to be," Spagnuolo said.

Declaration forms are available online for both English school boards.

The deadline for all public school students to declare if they are changing modes of learning is Oct. 19, while only the Catholic board's elementary students have until Oct. 19 and secondary students have until Nov. 2.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19.

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been a total of 350 cases in Lambton County, two are currently active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent and there are currently no active cases.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.