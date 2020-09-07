CBC Windsor September 7 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The health unit reported three new COVID-19 cases and an additional death for Windsor-Essex Monday.

Two of the cases are local healthcare workers and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

A man in his 70s, who was a resident of a retirement home, is the region's 75th death.

Nine people are in hospital.

According to the health unit's website, there are two Leamington retirement homes in outbreak: New Beginnings and Rosewood Erie Glen.

As of Monday, 21 residents and seven staff at New Beginnings have tested positive for COVID-19. At Rosewood Erie Glen, one staff member has tested positive.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is also currently in outbreak.

Exposure risk at 11 businesses

The health unit has flagged 11 businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Rd. on Aug. 23 and 24.

John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd. on Aug. 27.

Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.

Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd. in Tecumseh Aug. 19 - 27, 29 and 30.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Rd. in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, WECHU's medical officer of health, reported the region's first significant community cluster of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Sleepover and card games led to COVID-19 cluster

During the health unit's briefing Wednesday, Ahmed said that 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.

This is the first major community cluster of COVID-19 in the region that was spread through events, Ahmed said.

Ahmed added that 19 of the cases sparked by this event are youth between 10 and 19 years old. Other events included card games, a sleep over and swimming party.

"It creates more challenges when we are talking about many of the things that we are seeing right now especially in younger children when their physical distancing is not maintained and especially when these children will supposedly will be going to schools in the next couple of weeks," he said.

For this reason Ahmed said children and adults need to take responsibility and be more vigilant, otherwise "when the schools open and they go to school they can potentially infect an entire class, an entire school."

Anyone who thinks they may have attended a gathering that had a positive case should self-isolate and get tested, recommended Ahmed.

3rd assessment centre hours

As of Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital will open the St. Clair College Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting a total of 341 cases in the region, with 314 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases. There have been a total of 363 positive cases, five of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.