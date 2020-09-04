CBC Windsor September 4 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The health unit reported one new COVID-19 case for Windsor-Essex Friday.

The case is the result of close contact with someone who had the disease.

The region's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed noted that Windsor-Essex has not had any cases in agri-farm workers in the last week but has seen a number of cases that are the result of someone being in contact with a person who has COVID-19.

He said this pertains to the area's first major COVID-19 community cluster that he discussed earlier this week, which led to 31 cases.

There are 90 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

The region saw two additional deaths this week. Both died in hospital and were women living in retirement homes, one was in her 80s and the other was in her 90s.

The region now has a total of 74 deaths.

Seventeen people are in hospital and one person is in the ICU.

According to the health unit's website, Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

As of Friday, 21 residents and six staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is currently in outbreak.

Three new notices of public exposure were also added to the health unit's website Friday including:

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Rd. in Windsor, Aug. 23 and 24

John Max at 3208 Dougall Rd. in Windsor, Aug. 27

Tommy Hilfiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle, Aug. 29

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for September 4:

First major COVID-19 community cluster, health unit confirms

During the health unit's briefing Wednesday, Ahmed said that 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.

This is the first major community cluster of COVID-19 in the region that was spread through events, Ahmed said.

Ahmed said that the region has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in youth between the ages of 0 and 19, the largest since the start of the pandemic. He said this is not okay as school is starting again soon. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Ahmed added that 19 of the cases sparked by this event are in youth between 10 and 19 years old. Other events included card games, a sleep over and swimming party.

"It creates more challenges when we are talking about many of the things that we are seeing right now especially in younger children when their physical distancing is not maintained and especially when these children will supposedly will be going to schools in the next couple of weeks," he said.

For this reason Ahmed said children and adults need to take responsibility and be more vigilant, otherwise "when the schools open and they go to school they can potentially infect an entire class, an entire school."

Anyone who thinks they may have attended a gathering that had a positive case should self-isolate and get tested, recommended Ahmed.

Number of businesses flagged as having COVID-19 exposure risk

In addition to the three new places listed today, several other public exposure notices have been issued by the health unit.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact with them to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Fred's Fresh Farm International Market at 2144 Huron Church Rd., on Aug. 29 and 30.

McDonalds at 3354 Dougall Ave. on Aug. 23 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xanadu Gym, at 446 Advance Blvd., Tecumseh, on Aug. 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

3rd assessment centre opens

Windsor Regional Hospital is using the St. Clair College Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing, in advance of the Labour Day weekend. It will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location: from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases Thursday. There have been a total of 340 cases in the region, with 313 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases Thursday. There have been a total of 363 positive cases, six of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.