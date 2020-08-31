CBC Windsor August 31 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit launched a new section on its website Monday that will notify the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after the weekend saw several local businesses flagged through health alerts.

From Friday through Sunday, the health unit issued three alerts warning of "low" transmission risk at six locations across Windsor-Essex. In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact with them to be alerted.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

"When these businesses are now opening up there are more opportunities for people to go out and interact with each other," Ahmed said. He added that people have a responsibility to be "mindful of your own symptoms, if you're not feeling well you should take precautions, stay home, instead of putting others at risk."

He said that while the health unit identified the risk as low, these situations could easily have been a high risk had the businesses not be following appropriate safety protocols.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 28:

Ahmed said maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask continue to be the best measures people can take when going out in public.

The health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex Monday.

Two are the result of close contact with someone who had the disease and the other two are still under investigation.

There are 81 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Six people are in hospital and one person is in the ICU.

Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

The home has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. As of Monday, 18 residents and six staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is currently in outbreak.

Businesses unhappy with notification procedure

On Friday the unit issued an exposure warning after two people tested positive after visiting two restaurants in Kingsville and a winery in Harrow.

The health unit said that on Aug. 21 two symptomatic people were at Wineology on 19 Main St. E. and El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow.

The health unit said it would be refining its process after businesses expressed concerns about how they were notified.

In a news release Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that on Aug. 21 two symptomatic people attended Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville along with another restaurant in Kingsville and a vineyard in Harrow. (TAHMINA AZIZ/CBC)

On Monday, Ahmed said the health unit's top priority is to "inform the public, especially if there's any risk."

He said a timely release of information to the public in regards to Friday's possible transmission alerts was critical because the exposure had happened a week earlier.

Ahmed added that they are working to refine their process to improve communication with businesses and in the future will ensure a "timely notification for all, including the businesses."

The public health unit recommends any customers that visited any of the businesses on the dates provided to complete an online self-assessment and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

In all cases, the health unit said it would be "identifying close contacts of the positive cases through contact tracing efforts, and will notify close contacts directly to provide further direction."

Windsor Public Library launches trial run at three branches

You might want to be more selective the next time you grab a book off a shelf in a Windsor Public Library branch.

Three of the branches reopened Monday, reuniting library goers with books and services for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

But there are some new protocols in place, one of which requires any books touched by users to be placed in quarantine for 72 hours before being returned to its shelf or given to another person.

The Windsor Public Library is opening three branches Monday in a trial run that will determine whether all other locations will open Sept. 8. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"[We're] trying hard to make sure that the environment people are coming back to is a safe one and hopefully make people feel comfortable about coming back to the library again," said Windsor Public Library's manger of public services Adam Craig.

While libraries across the city have offered some services during the pandemic, such as limited access to computers, along with curbside pickup and home delivery of books, members of the public will now be allowed to walk in and browse or work in the space, Craig said.

The three locations opening under a week-long trial run are the Central branch at the Paul Martin Building, the Budimir branch on Grand Marais Road and the Riverside branch on Wyandotte Street East.

3rd assessment centre to open

Starting Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the St. Clair College Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing, in advance of the Labour Day weekend. It will be open Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location: from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been a total of 338 cases in the region, with 311 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health has not reported any new cases of the virus since Thursday. There have been a total of 362 positive cases, seven of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.