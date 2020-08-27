CBC Windsor August 27 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for our region Thursday.

Seven cases resulted from close contact with someone who had the disease, three are being investigated and two others are in farm workers.

There are 82 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Five people are in hospital.

During the health unit's daily briefing Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed discussed their role in following the province's COVID-19 outbreak management plan in schools.

Ahmed said the health unit launched their 'Safe Return to School Toolkit' web-page yesterday that includes a 45-page document for parents to review. The report includes policies and procedures around personal protective equipment and ways to keep students and staff safe.

There's also a section on the web-page that addresses supporting student mental health.

"Talk to your children and identify their needs, help them understand what COVID-19 means," Ahmed said. "How do you protect? When you are out with the other students...your friends, how do you behave?"

Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

The home has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. As of Thursday, 17 residents and four staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three workplaces are currently under an outbreak.Two are in the agriculture sector in Leamington and one is in the manufacturing sector in Windsor.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 27:

Will COVID-19 kill public drinking fountains?

When was the last time you drank from a water fountain?

If you live in the City of Windsor, the last time a public spout quenched your thirst was likely 2019.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Windsor's 18 outdoor public drinking water fountains have been switched off, along with nearly 200 others located inside city buildings and city-run facilities.

This has been the case in many municipalities across Ontario due to recommendations from public health officials, but some poverty advocates and public policy experts say access to water should be prioritized.

And with Windsor in the middle of yet another heat warning — its 10th one this summer, the highest number of warnings the city has seen in recent years, according to Environment Canada — it's left people experiencing homelessness with fewer options to stay hydrated.

Since the start of COVID-19, the City of Windsor's 18 outdoor, public drinking water fountains have been shut. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health, told CBC News that the fountains do create the possibility for people to come into contact with the virus. He said since it's not known if water can transmit the virus, he can't say it's "entirely safe."

There simply isn't enough information available either way, he said.

"We don't know that if drinking water from a water fountain would put you at a risk of COVID," Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, the city's senior manager of parks James Chacko said if the city were to reopen fountains, it would be hard to keep them clean.

"It's very difficult, if not impossible, for us to maintain any sort of cleanliness and disinfecting protocols in place for those," he said.

UWindsor researchers look at impact of pandemic on nurses

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic, professors in psychology and nursing at the University of Windsor conducted over 30 "in-depth" interviews with Windsor-based nurses who have been working in health care settings locally or across the border in Detroit.

"When the pandemic hit and Detroit became a hotspot I was thinking, 'oh these people I've worked with, that I was very close with at the time, how are they coping? This must be so difficult for them,'" said Dana Menard, researcher and University of Windsor assistant professor.

That concern for healthcare workers, or "healthcare heroes", is something that's been felt across the world, but for Menard and her colleagues, it was a concern that sparked an investigation.

Participants were asked about topics such as community response to health care workers during the pandemic, mental health issues, as well as stigma associated with working in a high risk environment, such as a hospital.

"It was very hard for them, particularly the nurses who were Canadian and working in Detroit. I think some of them were sort of made to feel as though they shouldn't be working over there, that they shouldn't be helping because they were at higher risk," said Menard.

The study revealed "two dimensions", of the community response to nurses during this time, Menard explained. She said while some nurses felt supported by free meals, nightly clapping and singing, and car parades, others felt stigmatized as potential "carriers."

University of Windsor researchers have produced a new study that details the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nurses in Windsor and Detroit. Dana Menard, assistant professor of clinical psychology, says if supports for nurses aren't prioritized now, the profession is at risk of being overwhelmed. (Markham Stouffville Hospital)

"(The public) keep saying: 'Oh, nurses are heroes. Doctors are heroes. They're doing so much for us.' You're out in scrubs and they're like, 'They're contaminated, get them away, they're infectious,'" reads a statement from one participant in the study.

Menard said findings also revealed changes in behavioural patterns for some participants during this time, such as a change or loss in appetite, or a increase in alcohol consumption.

"Depression, anxiety, traumatic responses, lots of sleep disturbances...so nightmares or difficulty getting sleep or just not feeling rested," are some of the impacts participants noticed, Menard said.

Third assessment centre to open

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 338 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 309 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. In total 360 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 349 people have recovered, leaving 9 active cases in the region. Two people have died.