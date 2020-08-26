CBC Windsor August 26 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases for our region Wednesday.

Three cases resulted from close contact with someone who had the disease and two others are also being investigated at this time.

There are 74 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Eight people are in hospital.

During the health unit's daily briefing Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the case numbers in the last two weeks are "definitely encouraging" and are the result of community members following public health measures.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak: New Beginnings in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington which has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. As of Wednesday, 17 residents at the home tested positive with COVID-19 and four staff members.

Shoreview at Riverside has had four staff members test positive for the disease.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 25:

On Sunday, the health unit reported that another person in our region died due to COVID-19. He was a man in his 60s. The man was living in a retirement home and died in hospital, according to the health unit.

Two workplaces are currently under an outbreak. Both are in the agricultural sector and located in Leamington.

Business owners open with confidence despite pandemic

"I don't know that it's even believable that you would try and do this but life goes on," River Bookshop's Lori Wightman said of opening her store during a pandemic.

"We just kind of took the leap and... it's been really good."

Lori Wightman is the lead bookseller at the newly-opened River Bookshop in Amherstburg. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The new Amherstberg shop was originally slated to open in mid-June, but that was pushed back because of the pandemic. It opened up earlier this month and Wightman said so far business has been really good.

"People have been very receptive... They love the outside, they love the inside."

She also said that people are reading more during the pandemic and that's a plus for her business but she says the most important thing they did to get the doors open comfortably is planning.

"Any business, if you can adapt and kind of pivot, depending on what you're doing, depending on the circumstances, I don't think there is any reason why you couldn't ride out this," she said.

Third assessment centre to open

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 338 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 309 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. In total 360 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 344 people have recovered, leaving 14 active cases in that region. Two people have died and one person is in hospital.

A drive-thru testing site is open Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26 in Dresden. Anyone who believes they require a COVID-19 swab test can go this clinic and receive a test.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dresden Raceway, 1244 North Street.