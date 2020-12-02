Outbreak declared within Catholic middle school cohort after 7 individuals test positive for COVID-19

A cohort at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak after several cases were confirmed in the classroom, the health unit said in a news release Wednesday.

Seven individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in one classroom at Corpus Christi's Central Park Athletics Campus, the release states. The outbreak is limited to the one classroom, which was already dismissed last Wednesday.

The initial person who tested positive was part of the Sports Academy program at Central Park Athletics and did not attend Corpus Christi's main campus, a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said at the time.

With the additional cases, the entire class is considered high-risk for exposure to the disease and the health unit said it is working closely with the Catholic board to manage the outbreak.

Students are asked to isolate for a 14-day period.

All other staff and students at the school are considered low-risk, the release adds, and can continue to attend classes.

In total, WECDSB has 16 cases across six schools. W. J. Langlois remains in outbreak and closed with three cases.