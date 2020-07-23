Four employees from two Walmart stores in Windsor test positive for COVID-19

Four Walmart employees from two Windsor locations have tested positive for COVID-19 as recently as last week, according to the company's director of corporate affairs.

On Thursday, CBC News received confirmation by email that three employees at the east Windsor location on 7100 Tecumseh Rd E. and one employee at the south Windsor location on 3120 Dougall Ave. tested positive.

At the east Windsor store, the employees who tested positive last worked on July 2, 12 and 14. At the south Windsor store, the infected employee's last day of work was July 1.

"We are in contact with the associates and are keeping them in our thoughts," director of corporate affairs Adam Grachnik said in an emailed statement. "Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery."

Other staff self-isolating: Walmart

He said other staff members who were in close contact with the employees who tested positive have been directed to self-isolate. The stores also have regular enhanced cleaning and other social distancing measures in place.

Grachnik added that the company is in contact with public health about the cases.

He said the stores are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of the community and staff, including: