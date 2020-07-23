Four employees from two Walmart stores in Windsor test positive for COVID-19
One employee worked their last shift on July 14
Four Walmart employees from two Windsor locations have tested positive for COVID-19 as recently as last week, according to the company's director of corporate affairs.
On Thursday, CBC News received confirmation by email that three employees at the east Windsor location on 7100 Tecumseh Rd E. and one employee at the south Windsor location on 3120 Dougall Ave. tested positive.
At the east Windsor store, the employees who tested positive last worked on July 2, 12 and 14. At the south Windsor store, the infected employee's last day of work was July 1.
"We are in contact with the associates and are keeping them in our thoughts," director of corporate affairs Adam Grachnik said in an emailed statement. "Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery."
Other staff self-isolating: Walmart
He said other staff members who were in close contact with the employees who tested positive have been directed to self-isolate. The stores also have regular enhanced cleaning and other social distancing measures in place.
Grachnik added that the company is in contact with public health about the cases.
He said the stores are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of the community and staff, including:
- Increased cleaning throughout the stores.
- Wellness checks including a temperate check for all employees at the start of each shift.
- Limiting the number of customers shopping in the stores at one time.
- Sanitizing shopping carts.
- Encouraging handwashing and providing employees with masks and gloves.
- Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
- Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.